Man dead after hit-and-run at North Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a hit-and-run at a North Side apartment complex early Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 11000 block of West Avenue, near Blanco Road, around 1:25 a.m.

The man was in the parking lot of the complex when witnesses at a nearby gas station heard yelling before the man was hit. They said a driver in a white pickup truck fled from the scene, according to an SAPD sergeant.

Police said the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been hospitalized in critical condition; however, he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The man is believed to be in his 30s.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information and will update this story as we learn more.

