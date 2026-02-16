‘He was a kid’: Relatives heartbroken over shooting death of 14-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – Relatives of a 14-year-old boy who was gunned down in a Northeast Side neighborhood are heartbroken over his death.

Isaias Trevino was shot Sunday night as he walked along Georges Farm, not far from Lakeview Drive and Foster Road.

San Antonio police are still trying to track down the person who shot Trevino, someone who they say attacked the teen before 8 p.m., then began fighting with him.

Homicide investigators went door to door Monday morning, looking for video that might provide clues about the shooter. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A police report said Trevino had been riding his electric scooter in that area earlier in the evening. When he returned later, police said he was shot.

Trevino died after being rushed to a local hospital.

“He was a kid, so I just hope they find the guy who did this,” Trevino’s cousin, Mayra Quevedo, said Monday morning.

She and other family members returned to the scene after daylight, placing candles and balloons in the spot on the sidewalk where Trevino fell.

Quevedo said that around the time Trevino was shot, he was supposed to be meeting up with his mother at a park nearby. However, he never made it there.

“She called him to see what was taking so long because he usually meets them up, and he never answered. Then they called her, and they told her,” Quevedo said. “It doesn’t even matter what kind of fight it was. To kill a kid, it doesn’t justify it.”

Quevedo said Trevino was his mother’s only son, someone who she described as a good kid.

Another woman who said she attended church with Trevino and his family echoed her sentiments.

The church member, who asked not to reveal her name, said Trevino always seemed to be well-mannered and helpful.

“He was part of the teenagers’ group, the teen group for the church,” the woman said. “He collected the money for the church. He was really, really involved.”

The unidentified woman said Trevino and his family were part of a tight-knit group who attends St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She said she saw the teen at mass Sunday morning, hours before he was killed.

“We are in shock because we’ve known this kid since before, since the mother was pregnant,” the church member said.

People in the neighborhood where the shooting happened seemed just as puzzled about it.

Several people, including Ilianetta Galindo, said they didn’t even hear any gunshots.

Galindo said, in Spanish, that she only found out what happened after seeing the police vehicles and ambulance lined up along her street.

She said another neighbor mentioned seeing Trevino on the ground, saying he had been shot and was crying for help.

Police, meanwhile, seemed to be looking for help with their investigation.

Homicide detectives went door to door Monday morning, talking to neighbors who have video cameras outside their homes.

