Medical examiner’s office working to identify man killed in hit-and-run crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify a man killed in a hit-and-run crash at a North Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police found the victim after 1 a.m. in a parking lot at the Astra apartments, located on West Avenue, which is located near Blanco Road.

A police report said witnesses told officers that the victim had been hit by a white pickup truck that left the scene.

Aside from that detail, SAPD did not release any other information about the truck or its driver.

Police said the victim appeared to be between 35 and 40 years old.

One neighbor told KSAT 12 News that the victim appeared to be carrying an apron, as if he were heading home from work.

However, no one could say for sure whether he lived inside the gated complex.

Many people say they slept through the early morning commotion.

The crash happened in an area of a parking lot just outside the rental office. It is outside the gates that enclose most of the apartments.

