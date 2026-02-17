Skip to main content
Clear icon
87º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Chip Roy is known for calling out GOP leaders. He says that’s what Texas needs in an attorney general.
Police credit a good Samaritan for ending a deadly shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink
2-month-old with bronchitis held at Dilley detention center released from hospital, Rep. Castro says
From hit-and-run to holiday parade: Cibolo firefighter back behind the wheel with pending DWI case
Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the 2026 Texas primary election
5 people fled scene of deadly shooting on East Side in 2 vehicles, authorities say
Judson ISD board votes to close Judson MS, names interim superintendent amid $37 million deficit
‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries
Judson ISD board president asks for removal of trustee after vote to close Judson Middle School
ME’s office identifies man struck, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side

Local News

Medical examiner’s office working to identify man killed in hit-and-run crash on North Side

The victim appeared to be between 35 and 40 years old, police say

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify a man killed in a hit-and-run crash at a North Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

>> Man dead after hit-and-run at North Side apartment complex, SAPD says

San Antonio police found the victim after 1 a.m. in a parking lot at the Astra apartments, located on West Avenue, which is located near Blanco Road.

A police report said witnesses told officers that the victim had been hit by a white pickup truck that left the scene.

Aside from that detail, SAPD did not release any other information about the truck or its driver.

Police said the victim appeared to be between 35 and 40 years old.

One neighbor told KSAT 12 News that the victim appeared to be carrying an apron, as if he were heading home from work.

However, no one could say for sure whether he lived inside the gated complex.

Many people say they slept through the early morning commotion.

The crash happened in an area of a parking lot just outside the rental office. It is outside the gates that enclose most of the apartments.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...