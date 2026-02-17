ME’s office identifies man struck, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office had identified a man who was hit and killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Northeast Side.

The victim was identified early Tuesday as 27-year-old Brandon Michael Rogers. His cause of death was ruled blunt force injuries from an accident, the ME ruled.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of North Loop 1604 East near Bulverde Road.

Police said a vehicle traveling eastbound on the access road attempted to enter Loop 1604 East when it hit Rogers, who was walking along the road.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

