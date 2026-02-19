ME’s office identifies first victim in double shooting outside hookah bar on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the first of two victims killed in a shooting outside a Northwest Side hookah bar.

Derek Dashaun Brown, 27, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner ruled.

The second victim, a 50-year-old man, has yet to be identified as of Thursday.

Background

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, just past Northwest Military Highway, around 1:25 a.m.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a man was kicked out of the bar following an alleged altercation inside.

Later, the man drove by the bar and began shooting toward a crowd gathered in an outdoor smoking area in front of the bar, police said.

The driver then fled from the scene and has not been found. The age and description of the shooter are unclear.

At least two male victims, Brown and the 50-year-old, were hit by gunfire. Both were later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

One witness, a videographer working at the bar, had just left the outdoor area before the shooting.

“As soon as I walked in the door, that’s when I heard the gunshots fire,” said Vinnie Guerra. “I didn’t really think of anything at first, but until I looked back and saw two bodies, then I actually started getting into a panic mode.”

Guerra told KSAT later Wednesday he heard around 20 gunshots.

SAPD received eight 911 calls on Wednesday morning after the shooting, according to calls requested by KSAT.

