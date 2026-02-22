Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day fatal shooting outside West Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with a fight that led to a fatal shooting outside a West Side bar on New Year’s Day, according to an arrest affidavit.

Mark Howard Anthony, 39, faces a murder charge, according to Bexar County jail records. He is accused of fatally shooting Marcus Robinson-Tynes, 37, on Jan. 1.

A fight started just before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 inside a Stout House in the 9200 block of Potranco Road, which is located near State Highway 151.

When officers arrived, San Antonio police officers found Robinson-Tynes inside his Ford F-250 truck in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Robinson-Tynes was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The affidavit states that after the bar closed, Anthony’s and Robinson-Tynes’ groups were engaged in a conversation when an argument began.

Witnesses told police the argument allegedly began when a member of Anthony’s group claimed affiliation with a gang.

In response, the affidavit states someone in Robinson-Tynes’ group said they were from the “‘east side’ or possibly ‘west side’ which appeared to escalate the argument.”

The argument then turned into a fistfight and then gunfire, the document states.

A previous San Antonio Police Department report states officers believed there was a second alleged suspect connected to the shooting.

During the altercation, Anthony allegedly brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots at Robinson-Tynes’ vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot. Another alleged suspect accompanying Anthony also fired shots.

After the shooting, the affidavit states Anthony, the alleged suspect and “their associates” fled the scene in unknown vehicles.

Authorities later identified Anthony through surveillance video, witness statements and social media photos.

Anthony was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, according to jail records.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD on the second alleged suspect involved in the deadly shooting to determine whether they have been found or arrested.

