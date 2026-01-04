ME’s office identifies man killed in first San Antonio homicide of 2026

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed outside a West Side bar in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Marcus Allen Robinson Tynes, 37, was shot in the head after a fight just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a Stout House in the 9200 block of Potranco Road, which is located near State Highway 151.

The shooting appears to be the first homicide in San Antonio of 2026.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, Tynes attempted to leave in a truck but was shot shortly after getting in the vehicle.

Tynes was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

In the SAPD report, officers said Thursday they believe there are at least two alleged suspects connected to the shooting; however, none have been apprehended.

