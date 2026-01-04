ME’s office identifies man killed in first San Antonio homicide of 2026 Marcus Allen Robinson Tynes, 37, was shot in the head outside a West Side bar on Jan. 1 SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed outside a West Side bar in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.
Marcus Allen Robinson Tynes, 37, was shot in the head after a fight just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a Stout House in the 9200 block of Potranco Road, which is located near State Highway 151.
The shooting appears to be the first homicide in San Antonio of 2026.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, Tynes attempted to leave in a truck but was shot shortly after getting in the vehicle.
Tynes was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
In the SAPD report, officers said Thursday they believe there are at least two alleged suspects connected to the shooting; however, none have been apprehended.
Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
People gather in San Antonio to protest US military action in Venezuela ▶ 1:15 People gather in San Antonio to protest US military action in Venezuela Parent says arrested Watts Elementary School educator assaulted students ▶ 0:57 Parent says arrested Watts Elementary School educator assaulted students Robb Elementary victims’ families prepare for trial of former Uvalde CISD officer ▶ 0:44 Robb Elementary victims’ families prepare for trial of former Uvalde CISD officer San Antonio family warns against celebratory gunfire after 9-year-old son hit by stray bullet ▶ 0:49 San Antonio family warns against celebratory gunfire after 9-year-old son hit by stray bullet Financial experts advise tackling holiday debt early as new year begins ▶ 1:11 Financial experts advise tackling holiday debt early as new year begins New year starts violently in San Antonio ▶ 0:44 New year starts violently in San Antonio High-profile court cases set to dominate 2026 in Bexar County, South Texas ▶ 1:43 High-profile court cases set to dominate 2026 in Bexar County, South Texas Attorney Nico LaHood speaks about Robb Elementary case involving client Adrian Gonzales ▶ 0:17 Attorney Nico LaHood speaks about Robb Elementary case involving client Adrian Gonzales Tenants describe Universal City apartment as ‘uninhabitable,’ say there’s no heat, hot water ▶ 0:53 Tenants describe Universal City apartment as ‘uninhabitable,’ say there’s no heat, hot water New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026 ▶ 1:01 New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month 🎆Drone footage shows miles of fireworks going off in San Antonio during New Year's Eve celebrations ▶ 1:00 🎆Drone footage shows miles of fireworks going off in San Antonio during New Year's Eve celebrations Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos ▶ 0:52 Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center ▶ 1:23 New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen ▶ 0:34 Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio ▶ 1:13 Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio What you need to know about a fake Mega Millions scam ▶ 0:54 What you need to know about a fake Mega Millions scam How a free University Health program seeks to help manage patient medication intake ▶ 1:25 How a free University Health program seeks to help manage patient medication intake Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio ▶ 1:14 Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio Deputy who brought fast food to inmate, officer charged with DWI top list of law enforcement arrests ▶ 3:15 Deputy who brought fast food to inmate, officer charged with DWI top list of law enforcement arrests How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas ▶ 2:11 How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says ▶ 1:51 Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 ▶ 2:16 From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life ▶ 0:55 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life Previous photo Next photo