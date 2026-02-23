Uvalde police release report on death of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ aide amid disputed affair claims

The Uvalde Police Department on Monday released the report made by officers who responded to the home of Representative Tony Gonzales’ aide in September.

The report was released after Gonzales demanded that Uvalde police release the report on X.

“Disgusting to see people profit politically and financially off a tragic death,” he wrote on X on Thursday. “The public should IMMEDIATELY have full access to the Uvalde Police report. I will keep fighting for#TX23."

In the report, several officers said they arrived at the home of Regina Santos-Aviles and found a woman, later identified as Santos-Aviles, with severe burn injuries.

One officer said in the report that Santos-Aviles told the officer she learned that her husband had been having an affair with her best friend. Because of that, Santos-Aviles said she poured gasoline on herself and set herself on fire.

Several officers noted that there was video of Santos-Aviles pouring gasoline on herself. According to the report, the video shows Santos-Aviles walking into the backyard, pouring liquid from a gas canister and lighting herself on fire.

The report also detailed two 911 calls made that night. In one call, a woman could be heard yelling, “Please send help, it burns so bad.” A second call came from Santos-Aviles’ mother asking for help for her daughter.

A detective did interview Santos-Aviles estranged husband, Adrian, several hours after she died. During the interview, Adrian told the investigator that his wife had been taking antidepressants and consuming alcohol, sometimes mixing the two.

Adrian also mentioned that she had made threats to harm herself in the past. He told the detective that during one incident, she pointed a gun at her head.

Investigators also spoke to several others who knew Santos-Aviles. One person told investigators that Santos-Aviles texted him, accusing her husband of sleeping with her best friend.

Another friend spoke of how Santos-Aviles was at his home, telling his wife she wanted her family back. The same person said that her alleged affair put a heavy strain on Santos-Aviles’ marriage, but that the couple was trying to work things out for the sake of their son. However, the statement did not say who she was allegedly having an affair with.

The report was released hours after text messages allegedly between the congressman and Santos-Aviles were sent to KSAT by Aviles’ attorney. The texts, Aviles claims, show the couple was having an affair.

Gonzales has not confirmed or denied that the affair happened.

