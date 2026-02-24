Speaker Mike Johnson declines to call for US Rep. Gonzales’ resignation amid affair allegations

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm. Call 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

WASHINGTON – As U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales faces calls to resign amid allegations he had an affair with a former staffer, House Speaker Mike Johnson also weighed in on the accusations Monday.

Last week, KSAT Investigates confirmed Regina Santos-Aviles, who died last year after setting herself on fire, separated from her husband after he discovered through “sexual” text messages that she had an affair with the congressman.

Aviles released some of the sexually explicit text messages with KSAT Investigates on Monday.

After public pressure from Gonzales, Uvalde police released the reports from Santos-Aviles’ death that was previously sealed.

Hours later, CNN reporter Manu Raju asked Johnson why he wouldn’t call for Gonzales’ resignation.

“There are serious accusations, and it must be taken seriously, and I’ve told him he’s got to address that with his constituents,” responded Johnson, adding that Gonzales is “in the process of doing that.”

Johnson said investigations into Gonzales need to “play out.”

KSAT Investigates confirmed last week the Office of Congressional Conduct opened an ethics investigation into U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales months before allegations he had an affair with Santos-Aviles became public.

“If the accusation of something is going to be the litmus test for someone being able to continue to serve in the House, you’ll have a lot of people would have to resign or be removed or expelled from Congress,” Johnson added.

Gonzales and his office have refused to answer KSAT’s multiple requests for comment about the affair since September, including three emails sent Monday.

KSAT caught up with Gonzales in November, where the congressman dodged questions about the alleged affair.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Resources can also be found at the link here.

