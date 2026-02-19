‘I WILL NOT BE BLACKMAILED’: Rep. Gonzales accuses former aide’s husband of trying to profit from wife’s death, affair

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm. Call 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

SAN ANTONIO – One day after KSAT Investigates reported details of an alleged affair between U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales and a former aide, who died last year after setting herself on fire, the congressman defended himself on social media Thursday morning.

Gonzales’ post did not address the allegations of a romantic relationship with his former staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles.

Recommended Videos

Gonzales shared a post to his personal X, formerly known as Twitter, account with a caption and what appeared to be a portion of an emailed correspondence from San Antonio-area attorney Bobby Barrera.

“I WILL NOT BE BLACKMAILED,” Gonzales wrote in the post’s caption. “Disgusting to see people profit politically and financially off a tragic death. The public should IMMEDIATELY have full access to the Uvalde Police report. I will keep fighting for #TX23."

Gonzales is currently campaigning for reelection in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which stretches from the West Side of San Antonio to El Paso.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Barrera is representing Adrian Aviles, Regina’s husband. While he said the couple separated over the affair, they did not file for divorce.

A portion of the screenshot shared by Gonzales was partially cut off. In the screenshot, Barrera allegedly emailed Gonzales about a potential “settlement with a Non-disclosure agreement.”

“If you are well enough to visit I would be happy to do so,” Barrera allegedly wrote to Gonzales, in part.

The date of the alleged email from Barrera is also unclear.

KSAT reached back out to Barrera Thursday morning, but he has yet to comment.

I WILL NOT BE BLACKMAILED. Disgusting to see people profit politically and financially off a tragic death. The public should IMMEDIATELY have full access to the Uvalde Police report. I will keep fighting for #TX23 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/L0OSrUpcWF — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) February 19, 2026

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Office denied a request from KSAT and other media outlets for records related to the investigation into Santos-Aviles’ death, including the police report.

A spokesperson for the Uvalde Police Department told KSAT Investigates on Thursday to reach out to the city’s legal team.

Adrian Aviles responded to the post, denying Gonzales’ claim of blackmail. He said his family chose to hold back the police report and body camera footage because “it shows my wife suffering severe burns in horrific detail,” which he did not want their 8-year-old son to see in the future.

“Your actions have been disgraceful, and you continue to mislead your constituents with falsehoods,” Aviles wrote. “You may avoid responsibility here on earth, but one day you will answer to a higher authority.”

Adrian Aviles here Regina’s husband.



We have never blackmailed anyone. What we’ve seen instead is a consistent pattern of evasion, refusal to take accountability, and outright lies to protect your image. You’re a classic case of a two-faced politician who says whatever is… — Adrian Aviles (@Adrianaviles830) February 19, 2026

Brandon Herrera, a Republican challenger for the congressional seat, wrote that he is “guilty and should resign.”

KSAT Investigates has reached out to Gonzales to ask about the affair at least 20 times since September, including five attempts this week. His office has not responded.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: