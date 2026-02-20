Ethics investigation into US Rep. Gonzales’ alleged affair with staffer began months ago, attorney says

U.S. Rep Tony Gonzales, left. Regina Santos-Aviles, regional director for Gonzales' Uvalde office, right.

SAN ANTONIO – The Office of Congressional Conduct opened an ethics investigation into U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales months before allegations he had an affair with staffer Regina Santos-Aviles became public, attorney Bobby Barrera confirmed to KSAT Investigates on Thursday.

Santos-Aviles died after setting herself on fire. Barrera is representing Adrian Aviles, Santos-Aviles’ widow.

The couple separated in late 2024 after Aviles discovered through “sexual” text messages that his wife had an affair with the congressman.

KSAT Investigates first reported that Santos-Aviles died on Sept. 14 after setting herself on fire.

Barrera told KSAT Investigates that Aviles received a notice letter on Nov. 25 asking for “any evidence” related to the alleged affair.

Aviles never responded because “he did not want to go public” with a formal complaint, his attorney said.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Gonzales’ office Friday for a response to the ethics investigation, but has not yet received a response.

Gonzales refused to confirm or deny affair allegations, which KSAT Investigates has been asking him about since September.

The ethics investigation into Gonzales’ conduct was first reported by Punchbowl News.

According to the House of Representatives’ Code of Official Conduct, a member “may not engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House who works under the supervision of the Member.”

KSAT asked Tom Rust, the staff director of the House Ethics Committee on Thursday, if there are any plans to investigate Gonzales since these allegations have been made public.

“No comment,” Rust replied.

The investigation began just weeks after Rep. Gonzales dodged KSAT Investigation’s questions about the affair allegations, first reported by the The Daily Mail, on Nov. 11.

Gonzales claimed on Thursday that he was being “blackmailed” in connection to Santos-Aviles’ death.

“Disgusting to see people profit politically and financially off a tragic death,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The public should IMMEDIATELY have full access to the Uvalde Police report. I will keep fighting for #TX23."

Adrian Aviles responded to the post, denying Gonzales’ claim of blackmail.

“Your actions have been disgraceful, and you continue to mislead your constituents with falsehoods,” Aviles wrote. “You may avoid responsibility here on earth, but one day you will answer to a higher authority.”

Gonzales is currently campaigning for reelection in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which stretches from the West Side of San Antonio to El Paso.

Earlier this week, the San Antonio Express-News reported a former staffer for Gonzales came forward with a text message from Regina Santos-Aviles in which she acknowledged having an “affair with our boss.”

KSAT Investigates has reviewed the text message between the ex-staffer and Santos-Aviles, but has not been able to independently verify the messages were sent by her.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.