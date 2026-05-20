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Submit your vote for the best taco spot on new ‘Southside Taco Trail’ campaign

Live From The Southside launches campaign to showcase top taco spots

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the taco capital of the world, and a new campaign is now shining the spotlight on South Side taquerias and taco spots!

Live From The Southside launched the Southside Taco Trail, a community-driven campaign celebrating the best tacos across the South Side.

The trail focuses on highlighting the area’s mom-and-pop taco spots. Public voting is underway and runs through June 1.

Community members can vote for their favorite taco destinations in categories that include; best bean and cheese, best breakfast tacos, best barbacoa, best street tacos and other hidden gems.

The campaign includes taquerias, restaurants, food trucks, pop-ups and local vendors across Districts 3, 4 and 5.

The goal is to bring visibility to small, family-owned businesses that are central to the South Side food culture.

Following the voting period, top-selected locations will be named official stops on the Southside Taco Trail Tour, creating a curated experience for residents and visitors.

The top three winners in each category will receive an official award and be featured across Live From The Southside platforms.

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