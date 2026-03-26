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Local News

Blue Bell’s latest scoop combines 2 classic desserts: brownies and cookies

The company is mixing two favorites to create a new ice cream flavor for the first time

Samuel Rocha, Newsroom Trainee

The newest Blue Bell ice cream flavor combines two popular baked deserts in half gallon and pint sized containers for a limited time. (Blue Bell Creameries)

Brownies and cookies alone are tasty snacks, and Blue Bell Creameries released its latest spin on the two flavors packed in one scoop Thursday.

They call the combination of desserts a brookie and infuse it with their brown sugar ice cream for a new flavor — Brookie À La Mode.

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Blue Bell describes the flavor as rich, creamy brown sugar ice cream paired with brownie chunks and chocolate chip cookies.

Blue Bell marketing brand manager Sara Schramm stated the company enjoys finding new ways to add onto classic desserts.

She said the Brookie À La Mode “is the best of both, or all three worlds.”

The flavor is available starting today for a limited time in half-gallon and pint sizes.

The Brenham-based company also released a new limited-edition Honey Vanilla ice cream flavor today.

Both of these new products follow its PRO Pint drop earlier this year, which contains 12 grams of protein per serving to “focus on reaching protein goals.”

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