Blue Bell’s new honey vanilla flavor buzzes into stores

Looking for something to soothe your sweet tooth? This ice cream might help.

Blue Bell is launching its Honey Vanilla flavor for a limited time. Starting Thursday, you can see what all the “buzz” is about in stores.

In a release, Blue Bell said Honey Vanilla is exactly as it sounds, containing vanilla-flavored ice cream with a hint of honey.

“We are buzzing with excitement over the release of our first new flavor of the year,” said Carl Breed, Blue Bell vice president, sales & marketing. “Honey Vanilla is for those who love simple flavors done right. The rich, creamy ice cream texture blends perfectly with the honey’s mild sweetness. Honey vanilla was created to enjoy on its own, but it also pairs well with desserts like cookies, cakes and brownies.”

You can find Honey Vanilla in pint-sized cartons at participating Blue Bell retailers.

If you’re looking for more flavors, the company is also bringing back Java Jolt in stores this month.

Blue Bell said this is its coffee ice cream combined with dark chocolate-flavored chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. It will also be sold in pint-sized cartons while supplies last.

More details are available on the company’s website. Check your local retailer that sells Blue Bell to ensure they’re also selling these new flavors.

