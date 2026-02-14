Texas Eats: The NEW La Panaderia, date nights to brunch bites at Fife & Farro, Ravello and Best Quality Daughter

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Corinne

555 S Alamo St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Located at the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Corinne is a restaurant that serves a variety of classic American dishes, appetizers, and ice-cold drinks perfect for lunch or dinner. Try out their massive tomahawk porkchop ribeye for a decadent, fatty, juicy bite, or their delicious chile rellenos that are filled with 45 hour sous vide wagyu short rib.

Anaqua Garden Bar

555 S Alamo St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Also located at the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Anaqua Garden Bar is an outdoor restaurant that’s the perfect place to kick back, put your feet up, and relax. Whether it’s lobster, sushi, or bao buns, Anaqua will satisfy those cravings. If you’re looking for a vegan option, Anaqua’s watermelon-based tuna is not only delicious but incredibly innovative.

La Panaderia

1011 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas 78232

La Panadería is a beloved bakery known for its authentic Mexican pastries and café-style charm, and they’ve opened a NEW location in Stone Oak. Right as you walk in there’s a huge pan dulce concha display, showing off all of the fan-favorite conchas that we love.

Mr. Crabby’s

1827 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas 78232

Mr. Crabby’s is serving delicious Cajun seafood boils and themed cocktails under the sea, and they have a NEW location in Stone Oak. Mr. Crabby’s has unique appetizers including juicy fried alligator bites, which pairs well with their signature creole sauce. The restaurant provides a full service bar and an outdoor patio.

Fife & Farro

221 Newell Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78215

Nestled inside the Pullman Market at Pearl in downtown San Antonio, Fife & Farro serves wood-fired sourdough pizzas and handmade heritage-grain pastas in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. It’s casual yet stylish, offering lunch and dinner with open seating (no reservations required).

Bird Dog

1701 S. Interstate 35, San Marcos, Texas 78666

In San Marcos, Bird Dog is all about bold, casual flavor — hand-breaded chicken tenders, loaded gourmet hot dogs, and standout desserts like their fresh-baked cinnamon roll. It’s fast, fresh, fun, and ideal for a brunch stop or a relaxed meal with friends.

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio, Texas 78215

Best Quality Daughter is an Asian-American restaurant in the Pearl, founded by Chef Jennifer Dobbertin. It showcases flavors from her heritage and her travels, offering dishes that blend comfort with creativity in a welcoming space. It’s earned acclaim locally and has become a key part of San Antonio’s emerging food scene.

Ravello

4272 TPC Pkwy Suite 110, San Antonio, Texas 78261

Located on the far North Side of San Antonio, Ravello is an elevated Italian steakhouse that blends authentic Italian flavors, premium steaks and coastal seafood in a refined, sophisticated atmosphere — perfect for date nights or special occasions.

