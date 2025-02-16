Man arrested, accused of driving car into Woodlawn Lake and pulling knife on officer, records show

SAN ANTONIO – New information from the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office combined with SAPD records appear to show a man has been arrested after allegedly approaching a park police officer with a knife after driving his car into Woodlawn Lake.

The man arrested on a aggravated assault against a public servant charge is Chase Deckard Thomas, 30. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Sunday, according to Bexar County records.

The San Antonio Police Department has not officially released the name of the suspect but the man’s arrest information aligns with the SAPD case number for the shooting.

SAPD said the park police officer, who has been with San Antonio Park Police for nine years, approached the driver to check on a man.

Police said the man got out of his vehicle with a knife and moved toward the officer in an “aggressive manner.”

Authorities said the man continued to approach the park police officer after telling him to back away and to back down. When he continued to approach her, that’s when the officer fired two rounds at the man, according to San Antonio police.

The man was taken to the hospital in “critical but stable condition.”

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the officer, who has not been identified, will be placed on administrative duty until further notice.

