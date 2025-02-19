Skip to main content
Man accused of shooting 3 SAPD officers in 2023 expected to plea on several charges on Wednesday

Jesse Garcia had bond revoked in January 2024

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting three San Antonio police officers in 2023 is expected to plead to multiple charges on Wednesday.

Jesse Garcia is accused of shooting at the officers and leading them on a chase on Aug. 24, 2023.

Officers had tracked Garcia to arrest him on active warrants. At the time, Garcia was facing four previous felony charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

As officers approached him, Garcia fired shots and fled the scene, barricading himself in a West Side apartment for hours.

The three officers who were shot survived their injuries.

Garcia was arrested after the standoff. He was described by SAPD as a “very violent” and “dangerous” person.

Garcia had his bond revoked by Bexar County Judge Joel Perez in January 2024.

He would later be indicted on five counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, two counts of aggravated robbery and a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Erica Hernandez

Gabby Jimenez

