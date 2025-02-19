Man accused of shooting 3 SAPD officers in 2023 expected to plea on several charges on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting three San Antonio police officers in 2023 is expected to plead to multiple charges on Wednesday.

Jesse Garcia is accused of shooting at the officers and leading them on a chase on Aug. 24, 2023.

>> Man accused of shooting 3 SAPD officers indicted on multiple charges, faces up to life in prison

Officers had tracked Garcia to arrest him on active warrants. At the time, Garcia was facing four previous felony charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

As officers approached him, Garcia fired shots and fled the scene, barricading himself in a West Side apartment for hours.

The three officers who were shot survived their injuries.

Garcia was arrested after the standoff. He was described by SAPD as a “very violent” and “dangerous” person.

Garcia had his bond revoked by Bexar County Judge Joel Perez in January 2024.

He would later be indicted on five counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, two counts of aggravated robbery and a charge of aggravated kidnapping.