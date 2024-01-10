Man accused of shooting 3 SAPD officers last year makes court appearance

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting three SAPD officers last year made a court appearance as his cases move forward.

Jesse Garcia is facing 15 charges, eight of which were from events that took place on Aug. 24, according to online court records.

On that day, officers tracked Garcia to arrest him on warrants and bond violations.

Garcia was facing four previous felony charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest at the time.

As officers approached him, Garcia fired shots, fled the scene, leading police on a chase, and then barricaded himself in a West Side apartment. Officers were able to arrest him after a standoff.

The three officers shot survived their injuries.

Days later, Judge Joel Perez in the 437th District Court revoked all bonds for Garcia, and he would have to stay in jail until his cases were resolved.

Garcia was all smiles as he entered the courtroom on Tuesday. Defense attorney Arlene Gay is now representing him on all his cases.

The defense and state met to discuss the case, and the state is trying to hand over all evidence to Gay.

A reset was issued in the case, and it will return to the docket in April.