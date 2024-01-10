50º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man accused of shooting 3 SAPD officers last year makes court appearance

Jesse Garcia faces more than a dozen charges

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Jesse Garcia, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting three SAPD officers last year made a court appearance as his cases move forward.

Jesse Garcia is facing 15 charges, eight of which were from events that took place on Aug. 24, according to online court records.

On that day, officers tracked Garcia to arrest him on warrants and bond violations.

Garcia was facing four previous felony charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest at the time.

As officers approached him, Garcia fired shots, fled the scene, leading police on a chase, and then barricaded himself in a West Side apartment. Officers were able to arrest him after a standoff.

The three officers shot survived their injuries.

Days later, Judge Joel Perez in the 437th District Court revoked all bonds for Garcia, and he would have to stay in jail until his cases were resolved.

Garcia was all smiles as he entered the courtroom on Tuesday. Defense attorney Arlene Gay is now representing him on all his cases.

The defense and state met to discuss the case, and the state is trying to hand over all evidence to Gay.

A reset was issued in the case, and it will return to the docket in April.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email