Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting 2 people at 2023 baby shower

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 50 years for shooting two people during a baby shower in 2023, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

A Bexar County jury found Jose David Diaz, 50, guilty of two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday in the 175th District Court, according to a news release.

Both counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon happened on Nov. 13, 2023, after a dispute between neighbors at a baby shower, the release stated.

Diaz fired a shotgun toward unarmed guests at the event. He seriously injured a man with 11 gunshot wounds and shot the host of the baby shower once, the release said.

“This was a momentous occasion that turned into a tragic event when the defendant chose to fire his shotgun and injure innocent lives,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in the release. “Gun violence, or any violence for that matter, is never acceptable. Our office is here to ensure that the community is kept safe by prosecuting those who choose violence.”

Diaz will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, the release stated.