2 injured in West Side shooting, 2 detained, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after being shot on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The San Antonio Police Department and SAFD responded to the shooting just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Marbach Road.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the stomach, police said.

According to SAPD, one person witnessed the shooting.

One man and a woman were detained for further questioning, SAPD said.

There is currently no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

