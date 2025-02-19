Skip to main content
Local News

2 injured in West Side shooting, 2 detained, authorities say

Victims transported to hospital with gunshot wounds, according to SAFD

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after being shot on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The San Antonio Police Department and SAFD responded to the shooting just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Marbach Road.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the stomach, police said.

According to SAPD, one person witnessed the shooting.

One man and a woman were detained for further questioning, SAPD said.

There is currently no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More crime coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

