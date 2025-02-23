Skip to main content
Boy critically injured in West Side shooting, SAPD says

Shooting happened on Sunday in the 1200 block of West Cesar Chavez Boulevard

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of West Cesar Chavez Blvd. ((Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))

SAN ANTONIO – A boy was hospitalized in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound following a West Side shooting, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of West Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found the boy shot in the chest in the backyard of an apartment complex. The boy, whose age is unknown, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said two other boys were detained nearby the shooting. However, no arrests have been made, SAPD said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

