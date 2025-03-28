SAPD to provide details on arrest of suspect on DPS’s 10 most wanted fugitives list

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are expected to give information on the arrest of a suspect who was on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 most wanted fugitives list.

Joseph Joshua Harris, 18, out of Converse, has been wanted out of Bexar County since Feb. 24, 2025, on capital murder by terror threat and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges, according to DPS.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the media briefing at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.