SAPD to provide details on arrest of suspect on DPS’s 10 most wanted fugitives list

Joseph Joshua Harris has been wanted on capital murder by terror threat and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are expected to give information on the arrest of a suspect who was on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 most wanted fugitives list.

Joseph Joshua Harris, 18, out of Converse, has been wanted out of Bexar County since Feb. 24, 2025, on capital murder by terror threat and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges, according to DPS.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the media briefing at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday. Check back at a later time if the livestream is not readily available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

