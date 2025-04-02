Deadly shootings at phone repair shop add to concerns for neighbors

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A shooting at a cell phone repair shop on the far Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon is adding to concerns that people who live in the area already had.

Chuck Cervantes stopped by ubreakifix on Bandera Road near Loop 1604 Wednesday morning, hoping to learn more about the incident.

According to San Antonio police, Kenneth McKnight, Jr., 47, walked into the business and began arguing with an employee about work done on his phone.

At some point, police said McKnight shot the worker, killing him.

A friend of the victim identified him as Cody Bell, 35.

Police said another employee then shot McKnight, also killing him.

“It’s getting to be like Tombstone over here,” Cervantes said, making reference to a 1993 movie about a gun battle between Arizona lawmen and a group of outlaws. “You have bodies all over the place.”

A tiny piece of the crime scene remains on the door handle of the shop. At one point, police had roped off the entire area. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Cervantes said the shootings appear to be part of what he sees as a city-wide violent crime epidemic.

However, he says this episode of violence, especially, struck a chord with him because it came on the heels of another death nearby.

A pair of yellow tarps that police placed on the windows Tuesday to conceal the crime scene remained in place the following day. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Back on March 12, Bexar County sheriff’s deputies found the body of Mariadelis Labrador Siles, 28, in an area about three miles from the phone shop.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT 12 News that Labrador Siles, who had been reported missing by her boyfriend the previous day, died from a stab wound to the chest.

Sheriff’s investigators still have not disclosed whether they consider the case a homicide or, perhaps, something else.

“All this is happening just right close to home. And you’re wondering, ‘Ok, where is it safe?‘” Cervantes said. “It’s just unbelievable that you really feel like you have to have a gun when you step out your front door.”

A woman who works in another business near the phone repair shop spoke off-camera, and said that is what she is doing now: carrying a gun with her to work.

Both she and Cervantes said safety is at the forefront of their minds after being that close to danger.

