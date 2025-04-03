Jurors view crime scene evidence on Day 3 of Taymor McIntyre’s capital murder trial

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – Jurors in the capital murder trial of rapper Taymor McIntyre, known as Tay-K-47, viewed key pieces of evidence Thursday, including crime scene photos and a shell casing.

Prosecutors detailed the early stages of the investigation into the 2017 killing of photographer Mark Saldivar.

The testimony centered on the scene outside a Chick-fil-A near North Star Mall, where first responders found a single 9mm shell casing near Saldivar’s body, along with a bag of marijuana.

Prosecutors said some of the marijuana appeared to have been stuffed inside Saldivar’s mouth as well.

An officer testified that a local business owner provided surveillance footage, though the jury has yet to see it.

The officer described the video as showing a black car pulling into the Chick-fil-A parking lot.

In the footage, the complainant — presumably Saldivar — can be seen on the car’s hood before falling to the ground after the front passenger exits the vehicle.

While the prosecution has not yet produced a witness who can positively identify the shooter, they are expected to present the surveillance footage in court.

Future testimony may include the lead detective and the medical examiner.

Additionally, three individuals allegedly in the car with McIntyre have not yet taken the stand.

McIntyre faces capital murder charges for the April 2017 shooting, which prosecutors allege took place during a robbery.

The trial will continue at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, which KSAT will stream on all of our digital platforms.

