Punishment phase underway after jury finds Taymor ‘Tay-K’ McIntyre guilty of murder in 2017 shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Taymor ‘Tay-K’ McIntyre was found guilty of murder on Monday in the 2017 shooting death of Mark Anthony Saldivar.

McIntyre had been on trial for capital murder, but jurors were able to consider the lesser charges of murder or manslaughter.

They unanimously agreed Monday to convict him on a murder charge.

After Judge Stephanie Boyd read the jurors’ not guilty verdict on the capital murder charge, members of McIntyre’s family voiced their excitement inside the courtroom. Boyd then asked for them to be removed from the courtroom.

Before she invited jurors back into the courtroom and read their verdict, Boyd warned all parties that anyone would be removed if they made any audible reaction to the verdict.

If he were convicted on the original capital murder charge, McIntyre would have faced an automatic life sentence in prison. Because he was convicted of murder, a lesser charge, McIntyre’s prison sentence will now range between five and 99 years in prison.

The new punishment range also opens up McIntyre to the possibility of parole.

The punishment phase of McIntyre’s case began on Monday afternoon, but it will resume at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Saldivar was found with a fatal gunshot wound at the Chick-fil-A across from North Star Mall on April 23, 2017.

Authorities have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over Saldivar’s photography equipment.

During closing arguments, McIntyre’s defense attorney John Hunter told jurors he’s not guilty of any of those charges.

“Taymor McIntyre is not guilty of capital murder, murder or manslaughter and the reason for that is very simple,” Hunter said. “You have to do it right. You have to do the work. And this case clearly demonstrates the work wasn’t done.”

“They can’t tell you a single thing about what happened in the car at all from the evidence piled in here.”

Prosecutor Jason Garrahan asked jurors to make McIntyre “take responsibility.”

“Go to capital murder and say guilty of capital murder because we have proven every single moment beyond a reasonable doubt and Mark Anthony Saldivar deserves justice,” Garrahan said.

Watch closing arguments below:

Background

At the time of Saldivar’s shooting, McIntyre was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Tarrant County.

He gained notoriety for his viral song “The Race” while on the run. He was arrested in 2017 at the age of 17.

McIntyre, now 24, is already serving a 55-year sentence for the murder out of Tarrant County.

Read also: