2 students arrested, accused of concealing loaded gun at Navarro High School campus, authorities say

SEGUIN, Texas – Two Navarro ISD students were arrested on Wednesday after a weapon was confiscated on the Navarro High School campus.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., school officials said that a 16-year-old student brought a loaded pistol onto campus inside a backpack, the district said in a news release.

The 16-year-old student was detained, and the campus was placed on lockdown.

The district said Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputies found the weapon inside the student’s backpack.

The 16-year-old was formally arrested, district officials said. In addition to criminal charges, the district said the 16-year-old will also face mandatory expulsion.

Lajayvian Caad-Johnson, 17, was also arrested for their role in concealing the backpack that had the weapon inside, GCSO said in a separate statement to KSAT.

Both students were charged with one count of carrying a weapon where weapons are prohibited and a count of tampering with evidence, authorities said.

District officials also said Caad-Johnson and the 16-year-old student were taken off campus before the lockdown procedure was lifted.

Caad-Johnson was booked into the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center while the 16-year-old student was taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

In a statement, Navarro ISD Superintendent Dr. Mandy Epley said that there is no evidence that the suspects intended to harm anyone on campus.

“Bringing a weapon of any kind on campus is not only unacceptable, but criminal activity that will not be tolerated at Navarro ISD, and I support legal and disciplinary consequences for such behavior and actions to the fullest extent,” Epley said, in part.

