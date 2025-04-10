Skip to main content
2 students arrested, accused of concealing loaded gun at Navarro High School campus, authorities say

Navarro ISD Superintendent Dr. Mandy Epley said there is no evidence that the students intended to harm anyone on campus

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Seguin, Navarro ISD, Crime, Guadalupe County, GCSO, Navarro High School
Navarro High School (KSAT)

SEGUIN, Texas – Two Navarro ISD students were arrested on Wednesday after a weapon was confiscated on the Navarro High School campus.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., school officials said that a 16-year-old student brought a loaded pistol onto campus inside a backpack, the district said in a news release.

The 16-year-old student was detained, and the campus was placed on lockdown.

The district said Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputies found the weapon inside the student’s backpack.

The 16-year-old was formally arrested, district officials said. In addition to criminal charges, the district said the 16-year-old will also face mandatory expulsion.

Lajayvian Caad-Johnson, 17, was also arrested for their role in concealing the backpack that had the weapon inside, GCSO said in a separate statement to KSAT.

Both students were charged with one count of carrying a weapon where weapons are prohibited and a count of tampering with evidence, authorities said.

District officials also said Caad-Johnson and the 16-year-old student were taken off campus before the lockdown procedure was lifted.

Caad-Johnson was booked into the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center while the 16-year-old student was taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

In a statement, Navarro ISD Superintendent Dr. Mandy Epley said that there is no evidence that the suspects intended to harm anyone on campus.

“Bringing a weapon of any kind on campus is not only unacceptable, but criminal activity that will not be tolerated at Navarro ISD, and I support legal and disciplinary consequences for such behavior and actions to the fullest extent,” Epley said, in part.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

