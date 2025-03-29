WATCH at 2 p.m.: Family urges Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office to improve training after fatal 2024 shooting

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A family is urging the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office to improve training after the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old man in 2024.

The family of Kenneth Grimm will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the sheriff’s office in Seguin.

Relatives will be calling for the sheriff’s office to start a training program on how to deal with people with Alzheimer’s, according to a release from civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen.

The family is also urging the sheriff’s office to equip patrol deputies with Tasers or “other less-than-lethal gear” and to talk about other needed changes, the release said.

Kenneth Grimm’s family held a news conference in November 2024 with civil rights lawyer Randall Kallinen.

Grimm was fatally shot on Aug. 27 on Nogal Street, located within the gated Las Brisas subdivision off State Highway 46.

In a press release, the family said that Grimm suffered from Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases as well as dementia. Family members said he was “slow moving and very thin.”

On Aug. 27, the news release said that Grimm, a retired U.S. Navy veteran and former Texas Lutheran University employee, was at a relative’s home and became agitated with a cut on his arm.

The family said they called 9-1-1 and a Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene. When the unidentified deputy arrived, Grimm’s family members said they told the deputy about Grimm’s conditions.

According to the family, Grimm posed no threat to the family. However, minutes later, the GCSO deputy shot Grimm.

Kallinen said the GCSO deputy did not have a taser at the time of the shooting.

“If he would have had a taser, like, the Seguin Police Department has tasers, Bexar County sheriff’s department has tasers, like most law enforcement agencies in Texas have tasers, he’d be alive today,” Kallinen said during Wednesday’s news conference.

Kallinen said the family has reached out to GCSO so they can view the deputy’s bodycam footage. So far, Kallinen said the sheriff’s office has refused.

The Guadalupe County District Attorney’s Office has not reached out to Grimm’s family about any grand jury proceedings, Kallinen said.

