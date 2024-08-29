Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputy shot, killed 77-year-old man during disturbance

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Rangers have taken over an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputy.

Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke confirmed the incident happened Tuesday night, and that he had asked the Rangers to investigate.

In a brief emailed statement, Sgt. Kenneth Mata, a public information officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, also confirmed there had been a deadly shooting. However, he said no additional details would be released at this time.

A second DPS spokesperson had promised to check with investigators about the possibility of releasing more information. However, as of Thursday afternoon, he had not produced any new details.

KSAT 12 News, meanwhile, was able to confirm with neighbors that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Nogal Street, located within the gated Las Brisas subdivision off Highway 46.

Julie Smith, who lives there, said she opened her door and saw the commotion.

“All of a sudden, all the trucks were out here,” Smith said. “There were a lot of cop cars and a fire truck.”

Smith said she noticed most of the activity appeared to be focused on a home two doors down from hers, but she was in the dark about exactly what was happening.

“They didn’t give us any information so we, as a community, are just wondering what happened,” Smith said. “It’s still in the back of my mind.”

Another neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, was able to offer more details, confirming that the home Smith pointed out was the scene of the shooting.

The unidentified neighbor told KSAT 12 News that the man who the deputy shot was 77 years old, who was suffering from an injury and in the middle of a mental health crisis.

The neighbor said the deputy responded to the home before paramedics could get there and shot the man soon after he arrived.

