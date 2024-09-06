Man shot, killed by Guadalupe County deputy identified

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of a man who was killed in a shooting involving a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Kenneth Grimm, 77, was fatally shot last week on Nogal Street located within the gated Las Brisas subdivision off of Highway 46.
An unidentified neighbor told KSAT 12 that Grimm was suffering from an injury and was in the middle of a mental health crisis.
The neighbor said the deputy responded to the home before paramedics could get there and shot Grimm soon after he arrived.
The Texas Rangers are still investigating.