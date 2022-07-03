Foster parents arrested after child suffers seizure stemming from abuse, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Details in this story may be disturbing and hard to read for some. Reader discretion advised.

Two foster parents are in custody after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said they abused their 15-month-old child and caused her to have a seizure, sending her to the hospital in critical condition.

A deputy was called to assist when the child was having a seizure on Tuesday at a home in the 900 block of Novella in far East Bexar County.

When the deputy arrived, they found the child with bruises, bite marks and a bump on her head.

She was taken to an area hospital, where deputies said more injuries were found by an emergency room doctor -- a burn mark on her left thigh, a hip fracture, a toe fracture and a skull fracture.

The child’s head injury is consistent with child abuse, according to the doctor, as it was likely caused “by a forceful hit to the head.”

Investigators contacted the child’s foster mother, Marissa Salas, 19, to figure out how the child was injured.

When questioned, Salas said she dropped the child and hadn’t noticed the injuries.

As the investigation continued, the child’s foster father, Thomas Torres, 24, was found to have assaulted the child, investigators said. Salas was aware but never “reported it, intervened, or sought care for the child,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Torres had thrown the child in the air when she hit her head on the ceiling, and he laughed during the assaults.

When Torres was interviewed by investigators, he confessed to injuring the child. He said he would bite her, pick her up with one arm and spank her, all out of anger.

After Torres and Salas were questioned about how the child got a skull fracture, neither provided an answer, deputies said.

The child is currently in critical condition, as she is recovering from emergency surgery.

“We ask that this little angel stay in your prayers that she desperately needs, to help her make a full and successful recovery,” the sheriff’s office said.

Salas was booked for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Torres was also taken into the Bexar County Jail for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony, and is being held on a $150,000 bond.