BCSO urges community to come forward after man arrested, accused of sexual assault of a child

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community to come forward after a man was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.

In a Facebook post, BCSO said Jorge Lujan, 21, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

Deputies were initially dispatched to a local high school for a report of a sexual assault incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Lujan was later arrested and allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators, BCSO said.

He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on April 10 and posted bond the following day, according to Bexar County court records.

Investigators are urging any members of the community who may have information about Lujan victimizing others to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTips@Bexar.org.

