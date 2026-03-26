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Local News

Armed man fatally shot by Castle Hills police officer identified, DPS says

Man identified as Jazz Joseph Fernandez, 24

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

The Castle Hills Police Department said it is investigating a hit-and-run crash that preceded one of its officers shooting and injuring a person on Wednesday morning. (KSAT)

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – The man shot and killed by a Castle Hills police officer earlier this week has been identified.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the man as Jazz Joseph Fernandez, 24.

Castle Hills police said one of its officers was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Loop 410 westbound frontage road, near the Northwest Military Highway exit.

According to Castle Hills Police Department Chief Gary McHone, Fernandez exited his vehicle and approached the responding officer armed with “at least one or more knives.”

The officer then shot Fernandez. Fernandez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. McHone said the officer was uninjured.

It is unclear which vehicle involved in the crash belonged to the injured person because there were “a couple vehicles there,” McHone said.

In a follow-up email with KSAT on Wednesday, McHone said his investigators are “working to determine” how the hit-and-run and the police shooting are connected.

McHone also said the Texas Rangers are conducting an independent investigation into the police shooting.

Both Castle Hills police’s and the Texas Rangers’ investigations are ongoing.

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