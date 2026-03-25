Authorities identify 2 teens, 16, killed while attempting to flee deputies in west Bexar County

Around 4 a.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller reported two possible burglars driving near Culebra Road and Kallison Bend.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two teenagers who were killed in a crash while fleeing from deputies on Sunday.

Daymien Pablo Arriaga and Andrew Avery Salazar, who were both 16 years old, died from multiple blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. Their deaths were ruled an accident.

Deputies were previously dispatched for reports of a suspicious vehicle around 4 a.m. Sunday near Blacktail Crest and Bonita Bend.

In a Sunday news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said video captured Arriaga and Salazar entering driveways, testing door handles and entering vehicles.

A deputy later saw the teen’s vehicle, a Toyota, fleeing the neighborhood at a high rate of speed. On Monday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirmed that the vehicle was stolen.

The deputy activated the patrol vehicle’s overhead emergency lights but reported losing sight of the teens’ vehicle, BCSO said.

A second deputy in the area also saw the same vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.

Deputies then attempted to “catch up” with the Toyota. The sheriff’s office said the deputies observed the Toyota involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 14800 block of Kallison Bend.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said deputies found Arriaga and Salazar, one of whom had been ejected from the vehicle.

Both teens were seriously injured and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both deputies have since been placed on administrative leave and will transition to administrative duty pending the outcome of the review, “as is standard procedure for any incident involving a custodial death,” the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO’s Internal Affairs Division and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting separate investigations into the case.

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