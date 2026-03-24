2 killed in west Bexar County crash were juveniles driving stolen vehicle, BCSO says

Around 4 a.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller reported two possible burglars driving near Culebra Road and Kallison Bend.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The two people killed in a crash while fleeing from deputies in west Bexar County were identified as juveniles, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a Monday news release, BCSO said deputies were dispatched around 4 a.m. Sunday near Blacktail Crest and Bonita Bend for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

A caller reported seeing two males in an early-2000s Toyota driving through the area and checking car door handles.

During a Sunday morning news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said video captured the juveniles entering driveways, testing door handles and entering vehicles.

The release states a responding deputy saw the suspect vehicle fleeing the neighborhood at a high rate of speed.

On Monday, BCSO confirmed the vehicle the juveniles were in was stolen.

The deputy activated the overhead emergency lights but reported losing sight of the Toyota, BCSO said.

A second deputy in the area also saw the same vehicle going northbound at a high rate of speed.

Deputies then attempted to “catch up” with the Toyota. The sheriff’s office said they observed the Toyota involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 14800 block of Kallison Bend.

When deputies arrived, BCSO said they found two young males, one of whom had been ejected from the vehicle.

Both had sustained critical injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

BCSO said both deputies were placed on administrative leave and will transition to administrative duty pending the outcome of the review, “as is standard procedure for any incident involving a custodial death.”

The BCSO Internal Affairs Division and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting separate investigations into the case.

The sheriff’s office said that because the suspects are juveniles, no further information on the case will be released.

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