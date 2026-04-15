Old San Antonio Fiesta medals find new life as hats, jewelry, wreaths and more Creative do-it-yourself projects provide old Fiesta medals with a second chance SAN ANTONIO – It’s medal-maniacs season in San Antonio, and if you’re collecting a bunch of Fiesta medals this year, San Antonio creatives say don’t forget the ones from last year.
At B.Link inside La Villita,
Brandy Garcia, Mujeres Gonzalez Art Owner Dolores Gonzales and Princess and the Monkey Owner Stephanie Peña shared simple do-it-yourself ways to repurpose old medals.
The repurpose methods involve deconstructing the medals into a larger medallion to turn ribbons into hat flair, or key chains, purse chains and even wreaths.
Not ready to craft?
Goodwill San Antonio states that community members can donate medals at any of its 24 stores. The medals are then resold at a lower price and sometimes include rare finds, like a vintage Selena medal. More Fiesta 2026 coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Patty Santos headshot
Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.
She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.
Santiago Esparza headshot
Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.
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