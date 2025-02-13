Man, 43, critically injured in suspected road rage shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect in connection with a road rage shooting on the East Side.

Officers were dispatched just before 10 a.m. in the 6100 block of Interstate 10 eastbound access road near Foster Road.

A witness told police two vehicles may have been racing each other before the shooting took place, according to SAPD.

The witness said the first vehicle passed them on the access road before the second vehicle passed them. The witness said one vehicle rolled its passenger-side window and opened fire on the other vehicle.

An SAPD sergeant said a 43-year-old man was shot “in the side.” The victim, who pulled into the TA Travel Center parking lot, was alert and talking before he was transported to a local hospital.

The man suffered potentially “life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Authorities do not have any additional information on a potential suspect’s description.

The sergeant said that the suspect was last seen in a white SUV.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.