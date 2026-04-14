A cold front this weekend brings rain chances, cooler weather

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- AM DRIZZLE, PM SUN: Damp morning commute, warm this afternoon
- STORMS WEST: Isolated storms this evening along Rio Grande, staying mainly west of San Antonio
- COLD FRONT SATURDAY: Brings rain chances, cooler weather
FORECAST
TODAY
A drizzly start will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon. Temperatures will once again rise to near 90. Isolated storms are possible along the Rio Grande. These storms will be capable of large hail and gusty winds. This activity will drift east this evening and tonight, however, the odds of any rain making it to San Antonio are low.
REST OF THIS WEEK
Another small shot at storms, mainly west of I-35, returns tomorrow. Thereafter, it’ll just be warm and humid. The start of Fiesta on Thursday will see highs near 90. Friday will also be warm & dry.
WEEKEND COLD FRONT
A front will push through the area on Saturday. It’ll usher in cooler weather, along with a chance for showers and storms. Currently, rain odds are at 40%. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s, before potentially falling into the 60s by Saturday afternoon.
Sunday’s highs may only reach the low-70s, while clouds likely hang around.
Showers return on Monday, keeping temperatures cool, and potentially making for wet conditions for the River Parade. More updates to come!
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