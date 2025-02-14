Woman arrested, accused of critically injuring man in Southwest Side stabbing, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody after San Antonio police said she stabbed and critically injured a man Friday on the Southwest Side.

Officers were dispatched to the stabbing just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Caddo, which is located east of Somerset Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound in his chest. First responders transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

According to SAPD’s investigation, officers said they learned the man and a woman, 29, were verbally arguing with each other before the argument became physical.

The dispute escalated further when the woman stabbed the man in the chest with a knife, officers said.

Authorities said they later questioned the suspect, who remained at the scene, before she was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Two children at the location, who were not injured, were released to a family member, SAPD said.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.