Commissioner Grant Moody endorses candidate for City Council District 9 race

Grant Moody during his swearing-in as Precinct 3 Bexar County Commissioner

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody has issued his support — and assumed a spot in the campaign — for a candidate vying for the soon-to-be-open City Council District 9 seat.

Misty Spears, a director of constituent services for Moody’s precinct, is preparing her campaign for the seat currently held by Councilman John Courage. She has worked for Moody’s office since January 2023, according to her LinkedIn page.

Courage, one of the first to officially announce his run for mayor, will term out of the council seat next year. He has held the seat for four terms.

Moody was also named as Spears’ campaign treasurer, according to a Tuesday news release.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Misty Spears firsthand, and her dedication to problem-solving and serving the community is unmatched,” Moody said in a news release. “Misty doesn’t just talk about solutions—she delivers. I am confident that her commitment, experience, and deep understanding of District 9 will make her a strong advocate for voters. She will deliver the results our community deserves.”

Spears unsuccessfully ran against Democrat Gloria Martinez for Bexar County District Clerk in 2022.

Spears said that working alongside the commissioner had provided “invaluable insights into the needs of our community and the importance of delivering real results.”

District 9 comprises parts of San Antonio’s North Side, including Timberwood Park and areas of town near the airport.

Spears said in the release that, if elected, she would “get back to basics” for her constituents in District 9.

Her points of interest are:

Supporting law enforcement and first responders to ensure public safety.

Reduce property taxes; streamline city government to cut waste and improve efficiency.

Champion economic development to create opportunities for personal and family prosperity.

Races for city council and mayor heading into next year’s elections will benefit from voters passing all six proposed city charter amendments in November, including two that will lengthen council members’ terms and raise their pay.

Spears’ husband, Adrian Spears, recently topped his Democratic incumbent challenger in place five on the Fourth Court of Appeals, flipping the court to a Conservative majority.

Similarly, Moody outlasted Susan Korbel in the Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3 race.

This race was a rematch from 2022, when Moody defeated Korbel by a 7% margin.

So far, no challenger has been announced for the District 9 race.