Texas House District 122 election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

BACKGROUND

Texas House District 122 (KSAT)

Three candidates are vying for outgoing State Representative Lyle Larson’s District 122 seat.

Larson, long on the record as someone who believes in term limits for lawmakers, is leaving office after six terms in Austin.

Business Owner Mark Dorazio has served as a Republican precinct chair for three decades and served as Bexar County Republican chair from 2017-2018, according to his campaign website. He defeated former city council member Elisa Chan in a GOP Primary runoff in May.

Democrat Angi Aramburu is a small business owner who says she and her husband moved to San Antonio (her husband’s hometown) to raise their children. On her campaign website, she lists her work with the San Antonio Park Department and the Mayor’s council on fitness among her public service locally. She was unopposed in her primary.

Unlike her opponents, Libertarian Stephanie Berlin has been on Texas ballots before. She ran for the state board of education, District 5 in 2020, finishing a distant third. Berlin was nominated at the Libertarian convention. Berlin does not have a campaign website or social media.