86º

LIVE

Vote 2022

Texas House District 122 election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

Angi Aramburu vs. Mark Dorazio; results below beginning at 7 p.m.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Vote 2022, Politics, Angi Aramburu, Mark Dorazio, Texas House District 122, North Side
Angi Aramburu and Mark Dorazio are running for Texas House District 122. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Choose Your Race

State Representative District 122

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Dorazio(R)
00%
Angi Aramburu(D)
00%
Stephanie Berlin(L)
00%

BACKGROUND

Texas House District 122 (KSAT)

Three candidates are vying for outgoing State Representative Lyle Larson’s District 122 seat.

Larson, long on the record as someone who believes in term limits for lawmakers, is leaving office after six terms in Austin.

Business Owner Mark Dorazio has served as a Republican precinct chair for three decades and served as Bexar County Republican chair from 2017-2018, according to his campaign website. He defeated former city council member Elisa Chan in a GOP Primary runoff in May.

Democrat Angi Aramburu is a small business owner who says she and her husband moved to San Antonio (her husband’s hometown) to raise their children. On her campaign website, she lists her work with the San Antonio Park Department and the Mayor’s council on fitness among her public service locally. She was unopposed in her primary.

Unlike her opponents, Libertarian Stephanie Berlin has been on Texas ballots before. She ran for the state board of education, District 5 in 2020, finishing a distant third. Berlin was nominated at the Libertarian convention. Berlin does not have a campaign website or social media.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

email

twitter