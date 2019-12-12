Step-by-step: How to update, get the most out of KSAT’s news app

SAN ANTONIO – The new KSAT Newsreader app is better than ever — a free, go-to destination for breaking news alerts, live KSAT 12 newscasts, sports, entertainment and more news for San Antonio and South Texas.

We recently fine-tuned the app to make sure all KSAT viewers and readers are being served the latest and most relevant news (part of our refresh of KSAT.com).

As a result, users who have not yet updated to the latest version of the app may have experienced problems, including a delay in the latest news being served.

To make sure all Apple and Android users are on the latest version and getting the most out of the newsreader app, we’ve put together some step-by-step instructions.

Before you begin: Make sure you have the latest operating system for your Apple or Android device.

For Apple users who have the app installed but do not have automatic updates enabled:

1. Open the App store

2. Click your profile icon in the top right - either your initials or your photo

3. Scroll down to see pending updates. Tap “Update” next to the KSAT News app, or “Update All”

For Android users who have the app installed but do not have automatic updates enabled:

1. Open the Google Play store

2. Click the menu button (three horizontal bars) in the top left. Click “My Apps”

3. Find the KSAT News app and click “update”

If these steps do not work, delete the app and reinstall from the Apple app store or Google Play store.

If you don’t already have our free app, just click on the links below to install the latest version at no cost. Or, you can search “KSAT News” in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Click here for iOS.

Click here for Android.

Thank you for making KSAT the most-watched news station in San Antonio. We’re always open to feedback and hearing what we can do to make your experience even better. Contact us here.