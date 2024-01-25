Councilman John Courage to announce mayoral bid in early start to 2025 race

SAN ANTONIO – The next City of San Antonio election may be more than 15 months away, but the race for the wide-open mayor’s seat is already about to begin.

Councilman John Courage (D9) is expected to officially announce his campaign for mayor Thursday afternoon in front of City Hall.

Though both he and Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda (D6) have previously confirmed to KSAT that they plan to run for the seat in the May 2025 election, Courage’s announcement is the first significant campaign event in that race.

Councilman Manny Pelaez (D8) is also widely expected to run and has publicly hinted at a campaign since just after the 2023 election. He told KSAT that he expects to make a decision in April, after the primaries.

Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia (D4) told KSAT Thursday she is interested but “won’t be making an announcement any time soon.”

City Clerk Debbie Racca-Sittre said Courage is the only council member to have filed an amended treasurer appointment, allowing him to raise more money from donors. Council candidates can only receive $500 from a donor per election cycle, while mayoral candidates can receive up to $1,000.

With Mayor Ron Nirenberg terming out in the spring after his fourth, two-year term, the mayor’s seat will be wide open for the first time since Phil Hardberger left in 2009 when there was a two-term limit.

After four terms representing the North Side, Courage will be termed out of his seat.