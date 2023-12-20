San Antonio city council members call for meeting to adopt formal stance on Israel-Palestine ceasefire

Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (center left) and Mayor Ron Nireberg (far right) listen to a ceasefire supporter during a November city council meeting.

SAN ANTONIO – Three San Antonio council members on Wednesday requested a special meeting to vote on a resolution that would formally call for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire in Israel and Palestine and the return of all hostages immediately.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg responded by saying he would “work with the City Manager to schedule a special meeting on Thursday, January 11.”

In a memo sent to the mayor’s office, members Teri Castillo (District 5), Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (District 2), and Manny Pelaez (District 8) asked for a meeting to vote on the resolution when the council meets next on Jan. 11.

The resolution would be nonbinding.

During previous city council meetings in October and November, Palestinian supporters voiced their support for a ceasefire during public comment sessions.

They asked for the city council to formally support a ceasefire and possibly end the city’s friendship agreement with Tel Aviv.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg acknowledged the council members request and said he would work to schedule the meeting.