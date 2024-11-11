Fourth Court of Appeals flips to GOP majority with election of five new justices

SAN ANTONIO – While the nation’s attention was focused on the presidential election, a significant shift took place in the Fourth Court of Appeals, which oversees Bexar County.

Four new Republican justices were elected, flipping the court’s majority from Democratic to Republican for the first time in recent memory.

Among the newly elected is Judge Velia Meza, who previously served in the 226th District Court.

Meza, who defeated Democratic incumbent Beth Watkins in the March Primary, is set to assume her role as Justice for Place Two on the Fourth Court of Appeals, which spans 32 counties.

“South Texas is not new to me,” Meza said, reflecting on her 17 years of experience practicing law in the region. “It was about reconnecting with everybody I already knew in South Texas.”

Meza had no opponent in the general election, but here is a closer look at the other races.

In Place 3, Republican Todd McCray defeated Democratic challenger Cynthia Marie Chapa.

In Place 4, incumbent Justice Luz Elena Chapa lost to challenger Republican Lori Massey Brissette.

In Place 5, incumbent Justice Liza A. Rodriguez lost to challenger Republican Adrian Spears.

In Place 7, Justice Lori Valenzuela was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 and did not have an opponent in the general election, which saw her officially take over her seat.

This Republican sweep now gives the court a conservative majority, but Meza insists that political affiliations do not impact judicial responsibilities.

“If you do the math now, the majority is Republican,” she said. “But to that end, as a judge, it doesn’t really matter whether you’re Republican or Democrat. We have one job, and that’s to abide by the rule of law.”

Meza also received more votes than any other candidate in the Fourth Court of Appeals races, demonstrating strong voter support. She emphasized the importance of staying connected to South Texas and understanding the priorities of its residents.

As she steps into her new role, Meza said her goals include delivering faster results in cases and fostering collaboration with her new colleagues on the bench.

“It’s a brand new team. It’s a brand new approach,” she said. “I’m ready to take off.”

Meza and her fellow justices will be sworn in on Jan. 1.

Abbott will appoint her successor on the 226th District Court.