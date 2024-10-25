Skip to main content
Moody, Korbel face off in rematch of Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3 race

Republican incumbent defeated Democrat by 7% in 2022

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Bexar County Commissioner Court Pct. 3 election between Grant Moody and Susan Korbel. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIORead the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page. See the full ballot here and information on where to vote here.

The race for Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3 is a rematch from 2022, when Republican Grant Moody defeated Democrat Susan Korbel by a 7% margin.

Moody served the final two years that remained from the term vacated by Trish DeBerry, who left office for an unsuccessful run for Bexar County judge.

This is Moody’s first elected position, and he is the only Republican on the Bexar County Commissioner’s Court.

Moody defeated Chris Schuchardt in the GOP Primary in March by a 6% margin.

Moody is a former Marine F-18 pilot who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also held executive roles at USAA and Valero Energy.

Korbel ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary in March.

She owns a public opinion firm and is currently a Bexar County Democratic precinct chair. She once served as an Alamo Colleges trustee.

Early voting started on Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

