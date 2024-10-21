Spriester Sessions: Colin Allred, former Baylor, NFL linebacker, hopes to upset Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page.

Colin Allred has leaned into his football background throughout his candidacy to represent Texas as a United States Senator.

Even though a Democrat hasn’t won election for U.S. Senate in Texas since 1988 with Lloyd Bentsen, Allred believes he has a real shot.

“I think this is about our future, not about our past,” Allred told KSAT.

Allred also has polling backing up his optimism and has so far outraised incumbent Senator Ted Cruz.

In this edition of Spriester Sessions, Allred discusses what sets him apart, why he thinks Cruz is to blame for some of the border problems, and how he feels about being compared to former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Cruz’s last opponent, who narrowly lost.