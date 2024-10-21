Skip to main content
Clear icon
87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Spriester Sessions: Texas Senator Ted Cruz looks to defeat Congressman Colin Allred

Cruz talks about his strengths, challenger Colin Allred, his well-documented trip to Cancun during the Texas power outage in 2021

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Spriester Sessions, Ted Cruz, Colin Allred, Vote 2024, Elections, Texas

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page.

The New Braunfels beer garden was just one of the more than 50 stops Senator Ted Cruz plans to make before Election Day.

A man who has always found himself as popular in Republican circles as he is unpopular in Democratic ones, Cruz is trying to link his latest opponent to the Democratic candidate for United States President.

“Colin Allred is a very different candidate. He is running really the same campaign that Kamala Harris is,’ Cruz told KSAT.

Whether it will work remains to be seen. Allred has been pitching his bipartisan record, something Cruz scoffs at. Cruz also links Allred to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, themes he hit repeatedly at his New Braunfels rally.

When the rally ended, the Texas Junior Senator sat down with KSAT Anchor Steve Spriester.

In this edition of Spriester Sessions, Cruz discusses what sets him apart, the huge amount of money raised by Allred, and his now well-documented trip to Cancun during the Texas power outage in 2021.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Steve Spriester headshot

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

email

facebook

twitter

Bill Taylor headshot

email

Recommended Videos