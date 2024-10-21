Spriester Sessions: Texas Senator Ted Cruz looks to defeat Congressman Colin Allred

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page.

The New Braunfels beer garden was just one of the more than 50 stops Senator Ted Cruz plans to make before Election Day.

A man who has always found himself as popular in Republican circles as he is unpopular in Democratic ones, Cruz is trying to link his latest opponent to the Democratic candidate for United States President.

“Colin Allred is a very different candidate. He is running really the same campaign that Kamala Harris is,’ Cruz told KSAT.

Whether it will work remains to be seen. Allred has been pitching his bipartisan record, something Cruz scoffs at. Cruz also links Allred to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, themes he hit repeatedly at his New Braunfels rally.

When the rally ended, the Texas Junior Senator sat down with KSAT Anchor Steve Spriester.

In this edition of Spriester Sessions, Cruz discusses what sets him apart, the huge amount of money raised by Allred, and his now well-documented trip to Cancun during the Texas power outage in 2021.