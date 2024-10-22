Busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County during early voting in the 2024 general election

SAN ANTONIO – A record was broken in Bexar County on the first day of early voting in the 2024 general election.
A total of 46,820 voters across Bexar County cast their ballots to mark the beginning of early voting, according to numbers from the Bexar County elections office.
This shattered the previous record in 2020, which was 33,101. In 2016, 35,431 ballots were cast.
During early voting, Bexar County offers 51 polling locations before the Nov. 5 election. Locations include schools, libraries, churches and community centers.
Early voting hours:
- Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 26 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 27 - Noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period.
Early voting runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.
Below is a breakdown of the top 10 busiest and slowest polling locations on Monday, Oct. 21.
Busiest polling locations on the first day of early voting:
- Northwest Vista College: 1,999 voters
- Encino Branch Library: 1,835 voters
- Brookhollow Branch Library: 1,689 voters
- Cody Branch Library: 1,580 voters
- Igo Branch Library: 1,552 voters
- Semmes Branch Library: 1,513 voters
- Helotes City Hall:1,489 voters
- Tobin Branch Library @ Oakwell: 1,361 voters
- Parman Branch Library @ Stone Oak: 1,351 voters
- Maverick Branch Library: 1,276 voters
Least busy polling locations on the first day of early voting:
- Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 219
- Macedonia Baptist Church: 229
- Texas A&M University: 352
- St Hedwig City Hall: 397
- Palo Alto College: 448
- Southside ISD Administration Building: 472
- Woodlawn Pointe Center Community: 480
- East Central ISD Admin: 501
- Somerset City Hall: 548
- Collins Garden Branch Library: 557
