BALLOT: Bexar County sample ballot for November presidential election

Voters in Bexar County and across the nation will cast a ballot for a monumental election on Nov. 5.

Candidates on the ballot include U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional and state legislative offices, State Board of Education, Texas Railroad Commission and judicial seats.

Voters in Bexar County will also choose candidates for sheriff, county commissioner, constable and others. Also on the ballot are San Antonio charter amendments, and municipal and school board elections.

Early voting runs from Oct. 21-Nov. 1. Click here to find out how and where to vote early.

Following is a breakdown of the candidates who will appear on the sample ballot in Bexar County:

(Scroll down to see the actual sample ballot)

US President

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance (R)

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz (D)

Chase Oliver/Mike Ter Maat (L)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (G)

US Senator

Ted Cruz (R)

Colin Allred (D)

Ted Brown (L)

US Representative, District 20

Joaquin Castro (D)

US Representative, District 21

Chip Roy (R)

Kristin Hook (D)

Bob King (L)

US Representative, District 23

Tony Gonzales (R)

S. Limon (D)

US Representative, District 28

Jay Furman (R)

Henry Cuellar (D)

US Representative, District 35

Steven Wright (R)

Greg Casar (D)

Railroad Commissioner

Christi Craddick (R)

Katherine Culbert (D)

Hawk Dunlap (L)

Eddie Espinoza (G)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

Jimmy Blacklock (R)

Dasean Jones (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

John Devine (R)

Christine Vinh Weems (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Jane Bland (R)

Bonnie Lee Goldstein (D)

J. David Roberson (L)

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

David J. Schenck (R)

Holly Taylor (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

Gina Parker (R)

Nancy Mulder (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

Lee Finley (R)

Chika Anyiam (D)

Member, State Board of Education, District 1

Michael (Travis) Stevens (R)

Gustavo Reveles (D)

Member, State Board of Education, District 3

Marisa Perez-Diaz (D)

State Senator, District 25

Donna Campbell (R)

Merrie Fox (D)

State Representative, District 116

Darryl W Crain (R)

Trey Martinez Fischer (D)

State Representative, District 117

Ben Mostyn (R)

Philip Cortez (D)

State Representative, District 118

John Lujan III (R)

Kristian Carranza (D)

State Representative, District 119

Brandon J. Grable (R)

Elizabeth “Liz” Campos (D)

State Representative, District 120

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D)

State Representative, District 121

Marc LaHood (R)

Laurel Jordan Swift (D)

State Representative, District 122

Mark Dorazio (R)

Kevin Geary (D)

State Representative, District 123

Diego Bernal (D)

State Representative, District 124

Sylvia Soto (R)

Josey Garcia (D)

State Representative, District 125

Ray Lopez (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Velia J. Meza (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Todd McCray (R)

Cynthia Marie Chapa (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Lori Massey Brissette (R)

Luz Elena Chapa (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 5

Adrian Spears (R)

Liza A. Rodriguez (D)

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Lori I. Valenzuela (R)

District Judge, 37th Judicial District

Nicole Garza (D)

District Judge, 57th Judicial District

Antonia “Toni” Arteaga (D)

District Judge, 73rd Judicial District

Elizabeth Martinez (D)

District Judge, 131st Judicial District

Norma Gonzales (D)

District Judge, 166th Judicial District

Laura Salinas (D)

District Judge, 175th Judicial District

Catherine Torres-Stahl (D)

District Judge, 379th Judicial District

Ron Rangel (D)

District Judge, 386th Judicial District

Jacqueline “Jackie” Valdes (D)

District Judge, 399th Judicial District

Frank J. Castro (D)

District Judge, 407th Judicial District

Tina Torres (D)

District Judge, 408th Judicial District

Angelica Jimenez (D)

District Judge, 438th Judicial District

Rosie Alvarado (D)

Probate Court No. 3

Barbie Scharf-Zeldes (D)

Sheriff

Nathan Buchanan (R)

Javier Salazar (D)

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Albert Uresti (D)

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

Lina Prado (R)

Rebeca Clay-Flores (D)

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

Grant Moody (R)

Susan Korbel (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Roberto “Robbie” Vazquez (D)

County Constable, Precinct No. 1

Ruben C. Tejeda (D)

Constable, Precinct No. 2

Paul Alexander Canales (R)

Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez (D)

Constable, Precinct No. 3

Mark Vojvodich (R)

County Constable, Precinct No. 4

Kathryn “Kat” Brown (D)

CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - PROPOSITION A ETHICS REVIEW BOARD

“Shall Article XIII, entitled Ethics Review Board, of the City Charter be amended to add a definition of " conflicts of interest”; require sufficient funding to the Ethics Review Board so it may perform all its assigned duties, and authorize the Ethics Review Board to accept or decline complaints that have been resolved by an entity other than the Ethics Review Board?”

CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - PROPOSITION B LANGUAGE MODERNIZATION

“Shall the following sections of the City Charter be amended to revise or eliminate provisions which have been superseded by state law and to update archaic language to current usage: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13,15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 45, 46, 47, 49, 51, 52, 53, 53a, 54, 55, 56, 58, 67, 68, Article V.A., 69, 70, 71, 72, 75, 76, 77, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 87, 89, 91, 93, 95, 96, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, Article VIII, 112, 117, 119, 121, 122, 123, 123A, 124, 125, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, and 136?”

CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - PROPOSITION C CITY MANAGER TENURE AND COMPENSATION

“Shall the Charter of the City of San Antonio be amended to grant to City Council the authority to set the full terms of the City Manager’s employment including tenure and compensation?”

CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - PROPOSITION D CITY EMPLOYEE POLITICAL ACTIVITY

“Shall the Charter of the City of San Antonio be amended to allow City employees to participate in local political activity consistent with State and Federal law while protecting employees against political retribution and maintaining a general prohibition on participation in local political activity for the city leadership team?”

CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - PROPOSITION E CITY COUNCIL COMPENSATION

“Shall the Charter of the City of San Antonio be amended to set and limit the compensation for City Council members and the Mayor at $70,200 and $87,800 annually with annual future adjustments to correlate to the United States Housing and Urban Development 4-member household median income for San Antonio, and authorize a Council member or the Mayor to decline any or all of the established compensation?”

CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - PROPOSITION F CITY COUNCIL TERMS

“Shall the Charter of the City of San Antonio be amended to extend the terms of all elected members of City Council, including the Mayor, from two (2) years to four (4) years and changing the term limits from four (4) full terms to two (2) full terms while keeping the terms concurrent?”

City of Converse - General Election

City Council Place 2

Bradley Heinz

Deborah James

Ethel W. Willard

City Council Place 4

Gc Saldanna

Sylvia Meyer

Christopher L. Clark

City Council Place 6

Marc Gilbert

Nancy Droneburg

City of Kirby - Crime Control And Prevention District Special Election Proposition A

“Whether the Kirby Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for Twenty (20) years and the Crime Control and Prevention District sales tax of one-fourth cent (0.002500%) should be continued for Twenty (20) years.”

City of Sandy Oaks - General Election

Mayor

Michael Martinez Jr.

Alderman, Place No. 2

David K. Tremblay

Alderman, Place No. 4

Grace K. Alvarado

City of Sandy Oaks - Special Election

Alderman, Place No. 5 (Unexpired Term)

Monica G. Madero

Douglas R. Tomasini

City of Schertz - Charter Election

Proposition A

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to specify all annexations shall be in accordance with State Law?”

Proposition B

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to increase the area for notification of disannexation from 200 feet to 1,000 feet from the area to be disannexed?”

Proposition C

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to clarify that any increase in city council compensation is not effective for members of the city council during the term which the increase is effectuated?”

Proposition D

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to remove the signing of plats from the list of official documents required to be signed by the Mayor?”

Proposition E

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to clarify that no Mayor or Council Member may be employed by the City until two years after the expiration of their term of office?”

Proposition F

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to remove unnecessary language?”

Proposition G

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to require that passage of an ordinance or resolution require one reading?”

Proposition H

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to remove the requirement that the city manager become a resident of the city within four months after the date of his or her appointment?”

Proposition I

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to remove the requirement for the city manager to establish a system to control the use and replacement of expendable items?”

Proposition J

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to remove the requirement for the city secretary to report administratively to the city manager?”

Proposition K

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to change the percentage of voters required to sign an initiative or referendum petition from fifteen percent to ten percent?”

Proposition L

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to change the percentage of voters required to sign a recall petition from twenty percent to fifteen percent?”

Proposition M

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to require the city council appoint a charter review commission not later than five years after the most recent charter review commission?”

Proposition N

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to provide that each member of the city council appoints a citizen to the charter review commission and the mayor appoints two citizens to the charter review commission, one of which shall be the chair?”

Proposition O

“Shall the City Charter of the City of Schertz be amended to clarify that City Council shall hold a public hearing on a proposed disannexation not later than 30 days after the public hearing by the Planning and Zoning Commission?”

City of Windcrest - General Election

For Councilmember, Place 1

Susie Hamilton

Wesley V. Manning

Billy Gipson

Narquiz Cervantes

For Councilmember, Place 2

Cindy Strzelecki

For Councilmember, Place 3

Rainbeau Presti

Robert Maloy

Greg Turner

Bexar County Water Control Improvement District #10 - General Election

Director

Ann Marie Arnicar

Fernando Richards Jr.

Eddie R. Guerrero

East Central Independent School District - General Election

Trustee, Place No. 4

David Santos Jr.

Sayda Mitchell-Morales

Victor Garza

Trustee, Place No. 6

Emiliano “Emilio” Carrasco

East Central Independent School District - Bond Election

PROPOSITION A

“Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.9329 per $100 valuation in the East Central Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 16.96 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the District for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $6,600,000.”

PROPOSITION B

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $331,143,000 for school facilities and land for them and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.”

PROPOSITION C

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $10,000,000 for renovating school stadium facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.”

PROPOSITION D

“The issuance of bonds in the amount of $18,857,000 for the District’s outdoor recreational facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.”

Edgewood Independent School District - General Election

Trustee, Place No. 4

Dorothy Borjas

Martha I. Castilla

Trustee, Place No. 5

Rudy Lopez

Jubilee Peña

Trustee, Place No. 7