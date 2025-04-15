‘It was completely wrong’: Former McCollum HS student says she had sexual relationship with basketball coach

SAN ANTONIO – A former McCollum High School student is revealing details about what she calls a years-long sexual relationship with now-former basketball coach Marcus Alvarado.

The student reached out in March after reading KSAT Investigates’ story about the Texas Education Agency’s investigation into Alvarado, which a spokesperson said is still ongoing.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

The woman asked for her identity to be concealed because she was worried about her family’s safety.

“Was it wrong? Yes,” she said. “It was completely wrong.”

The woman said the sexual encounters ended about six years ago but began when she was a high school freshman. She said she lost a parent and needed someone to lean on.

“I was getting the attention that I wasn’t getting at home from him, if that makes sense,” the woman said.

She said hugs in the hallways escalated into sexual acts with Alvarado inside a McCollum High School locker room.

“I don’t know how it started, but I just know... when it happened, it just happened really quick, and I didn’t know what it was, or how to react,” she said.

The woman said nobody knew about her interactions with Alvarado but her high school friends. It’s why she was surprised the Department of Family Protective Services reached out to her earlier this year.

KSAT reached out to DFPS, who said it was investigating the allegation against Alvarado alongside law enforcement. It’s unclear which agency began investigating the accusations.

Records show Alvarado resigned from Harlandale ISD in March 2025.

KSAT Investigates requested a copy of the district’s completed investigation into Alvarado. Last week, Harlandale ISD asked the attorney general’s office to allow them to keep those records private, arguing that some of the information is confidential.

Harlandale ISD spokeswoman Melinda Garza refused to answer KSAT’s questions about the district’s investigation into Alvarado.

“Because your questions relate directly to the subject of the pending request, we are unable to provide additional comment or information at this time,” Alvarado wrote in an email.

KSAT reached out to Alvarado five times over the last three weeks by text, call and email. He has not responded.

“Do you think he should be allowed to work with kids or work in school again?” KSAT asked the former student.

“He was a good coach and a good teacher, but no,” the woman said.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.